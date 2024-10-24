The Ironman and UMMC team up to open new STEM center

BALTIMORE — The Ironman is still hitting homers.

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, along with the University of Maryland Medical System, celebrated the opening of a new stem center at Katherine Johnson Global Academy in West Baltimore on Thursday.

“As we learn how we can help kids, the idea of STEM came along,” Cal says. “And I loved the reaction from the kids. It’s the same sort of eye-opening reaction you get from teaching kids baseball.”

The University of Maryland Medical System is sponsoring the $500,000 project.

Students in attendance took 3D printers, coding software, and STEAM learning kits for a test drive.