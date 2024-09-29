The historic S.S. John W Brown is haunted and open till Nov. 2nd

BALTIMORE — Right in time for spooky season! Baltimore’s historic S.S. John Brown is now haunted.

It’s one of the only remaining Liberty ships left from WWII.

The attraction called “Ghost Ship: Shipwrecked” is here for all ghouls and goblins over twelve at Pier 13, 4601 Newgate Ave.

Monsters under 12 must be with an adult.

Visitors must be able to walk up a 40-step walkway to board the S.S. John Brown.

All those brave enough to enter won't just be having a scary time. They will be helping the ship stay afloat.

"Being a member of the ship, I realized that with Halloween being the biggest holiday there is next to Christmas, it would be a great opportunity to do some stuff to raise money for the ship," says Kris Lindberg, the audio tech on the S.S. John Brown.

"The John Brown is 100% donation and volunteer. So, none of us get paid to do this. We're just doing it for the love of doing it."

The ghost ship will be open until November 2nd. Prices vary depending from $25 to $35 on what day.

