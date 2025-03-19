The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is coming back to the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is back and better than ever!

And this time, there is a cause for celebration.

Two milestones were recently achieved, Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary and the truck's 10th anniversary.

With celebration comes new treats and limited-edition merchandise for all, including:

50th Anniversary Exclusives: Iridescent totes and hoodies

Iridescent totes and hoodies Apparel: Ringer tees and lilac tees

Ringer tees and lilac tees Collectibles: Ceramic mugs, thermal bottles, 10th Anniversary keychains, pins, and cup ornaments

Ceramic mugs, thermal bottles, 10th Anniversary keychains, pins, and cup ornaments Sweet Treats: Giant chef cookies, 5-piece macaron sets, and Madeleine cookie sets

The first stop in Maryland will be on March 29, at the The Mall in Columbia.

Following that stop, the truck will make its way to Bethesda on April 5 at Pike & Rose, then onward to The Avenue at White Marsh on Saturday, April 12.

Exact locations and times can be found below:

COLUMBIA

Location: The Mall in Columbia (in the courtyard near Maggiano’s)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 20144

BETHESDA

Location: Pike & Rose (near the Gap on Grand Park Avenue)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852

BALTIMORE

Location: The Avenue at White Marsh (near Silver Diner and Chatime)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 8125 Honeygo Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21236