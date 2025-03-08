The Grill at Harryman House in Reisterstown will close Sunday after 39 years

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — After 39 years of serving the Reisterstown community, The Grill at Harryman House will close its doors.

John Worthington, the owner, took to Facebook Friday night to say the restaurant will officially close after dinner service on Sunday, March 9.

"I am deeply appreciative of 39 years of support from thousands of customers and our local Reisterstown community and friends," said Worthington.

The restaurant has a deep-rooted history in Maryland.

In the late eighteenth century, it began as the "Harryman House," a four-room log cabin which Samuel Harryman used to run a grocery store, saddlery and drug store.

After Harryman's passing in 1852, his children shared the main house, adding a western wing before the property was sold in 1879 at a public auction for $2 million to Samuel W. Starr.

The property would be sold again in 1886 by the Starr children to Henry Waggoner Jr., who was able to maintain a harness shop until 1914.

Fast forward to 1985, the property and building were bought by 340 Main Street, Inc. for it to be used as a specialty market that would feature a butcher, bakery and deli.

The market was converted into a restaurant in 1987.

After going through a complete makeover in 2008, the restaurant officially became The Grill at Harryman House.

Worthington didn't give a reason for the closing, but he didn't hesitate to thank the community for its support.

"Harryman House would never have been able to make [it] this far without incredible staff who have shepherded the restaurant for this long. I invite you to drop in this weekend to reminisce, celebrate, toast and dine one last time," he said.

The restaurant is located at 340 Main Street, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136.