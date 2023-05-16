The graduates: Mom and son take same walk across stage

BALTIMORE — It is amazing what you can learn from the back seat of an Uber.

WMAR-2 News producer Kevin Johnson met a driver who was blaring gospel music when she picked him up.

“You’re in a good mood,” he said.

You want to know why? Well, lets take another ride.

Latricia Taylor is very excited.

“Me and my son are graduating from Coppin at the same time,” she said.

She goes to pick Garyn up.

Garyn Mercer admits he was lost. Northwestern kicked him out, so he ended up going to an alternative school.

“You have choices, job corp, military or homeless, he picked the military and I said, yes, yes, yes,” said his mom.

Five years in the military changed him.

He could have started a new life out of state, but the state of his mom made him come home. She couldn’t remember things, couldn't use her hands, couldn’t walk.

She was diagnosed with MS.

So, on disability and using money from Uber, she managed to pay her way through Coppin State University.

“I don’t even like to drive, but I like money,” said Taylor.

Her son says he never walked across the stage because he left high school, so he is very excited for this walk. A walk with his mom.

Mom wants to be a probation officer and son wants a job in IT.