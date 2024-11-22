The GIVE Fest giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

BALTIMORE — Tucked away in Freeland, northern Baltimore County is First Fruits Farm, acres upon acres of fresh produce grown to be given away.

"It's a nonprofit that basically is we don't sell any food, it's a mission and a ministry involved to provide fresh nutritious produce to those in need," said Wesley Crock, the farm's COO.

That process of giving food away makes Wes and First Fruits Farm the perfect partner for Keisha Jones, Pastor Corliss Billups and EP international ministries.

"Boxes of stuffing, canned goods which are coming fresh from the farm, cabbage, potatoes, bread," said Pastor Jones, explaining all they're giving away to people Saturday.

Jones and her mother pastor Billups are heading into their eighth year of hosting the give fest.

It provides people in Baltimore City with a free Thanksgiving meal, with all the fixings.

This is the biggest year yet.

"Last year we served 430 Baltimore City residents and this year we are more than doubling our efforts, we are feeding 1,000 Baltimore residents at 9 a.m. at Burger King at 4400 Reisterstown Road," said Jones.

The GIVE Fest isn't possible without the collaboration of multiple organizations.

The turkeys come from donations from Burger King, Leading by Feeding and Food Lion.

Burger King even feeds people waiting in line for their food a hot breakfast.

"So everybody is coming together so we're looking at almost 100 volunteers and the energy in that space is incredible cause it feels so good to give back," said Jones.

Volunteers that also make First Fruits Farm possible.

Bagging up cabbage that will fill the bellies of people across the Baltimore region next week.

"To just be apart of that, to see that we can bring hope to them and go yes, we're going to provide a meal for you this Thanksgiving holiday," said Crock.

"We wanted to take that off people's plate to say 'hey this is one thing you don't have to worry about, take all the money that you would use to buy a turkey and all the trimmings, put that towards a bill or school clothes for your children,'" said Jones.

Pastor Jones says to get there early cause the line will be long.