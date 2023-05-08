Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The 'Force' was with Maryland lottery players as they won big on Star Wars Day

Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tetra Images
<p>Man scratching lottery card with coin</p>
Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Posted at 3:05 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 15:05:08-04

BALTIMORE — Lottery players across Maryland produced 34 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more on the Star Wars themed day.

Of those 34 big wins, 32 of them came on Pick 5, and 27 of those were $10,000 prizes on $1 tickets.

The other two big prizes on May 4 were a Keno ticket worth $10,000 sold in Landover and a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 winner in Fort Washington.

The following day was the winning of the Pick 5 number and two tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at convenience stores in Fallston.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices