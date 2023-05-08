The 'Force' was with Maryland lottery players as they won big on Star Wars Day

BALTIMORE — Lottery players across Maryland produced 34 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more on the Star Wars themed day.

Of those 34 big wins, 32 of them came on Pick 5, and 27 of those were $10,000 prizes on $1 tickets.

The other two big prizes on May 4 were a Keno ticket worth $10,000 sold in Landover and a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 winner in Fort Washington.

The following day was the winning of the Pick 5 number and two tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at convenience stores in Fallston.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.

