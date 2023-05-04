Watch Now
The Force is with these Maryland, Baltimore agencies and leaders

Posted at 1:15 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 13:25:40-04

May the Fourth be with you.

This Star Wars day, when fans around the globe celebrate the ever-expanding franchise, Marylanders are getting in on the fun.

Including the new Governor.

Baltimore City's Department of Transportation joined in.

As did the City's Department of General Services.

Baltimore City's Board of Elections joined in, with some educational information.

Anne Arundel County Public School's Meade Middle posted this cute poster.

Some MGA delegates also joined in.

It's not just people, some businesses are also getting into the Star Wars spirit!

Diablo Doughnuts has Tie Fighter doughnuts available today while supplies last.

