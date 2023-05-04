The Force is with these Maryland, Baltimore agencies and leaders

May the Fourth be with you.

This Star Wars day, when fans around the globe celebrate the ever-expanding franchise, Marylanders are getting in on the fun.

Including the new Governor.

May the 4th be with you, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/8ynpwaG5Sr — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) May 4, 2023

Baltimore City's Department of Transportation joined in.

Whenever we get asked if we will use ChatGPT to write our posts instead of researching robotic pothole fillers. #MayTheFourth #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/OCUMWOLYBb — Baltimore City DOT ❇️ (@BmoreCityDOT) May 4, 2023

Whenever we get asked if Twitter has verified us.#MayTheFourth #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/x2dkhPbhNB — Baltimore City DOT ❇️ (@BmoreCityDOT) May 4, 2023

As did the City's Department of General Services.

Just another day of us supporting the work of our fellow City agencies that serve Baltimore residents.



This is the way. #StarWarsDay #MayTheFourth pic.twitter.com/kOD5bfrHbO — BaltimoreDGS (@BaltimoreDGS) May 4, 2023

Baltimore City's Board of Elections joined in, with some educational information.

Obi-Wan would make a great Chief Judge!



Only under certain circumstances are IDs required at the polling place, but in most cases they are not required in Maryland.



Click here to learn more: https://t.co/NNCAedkEnU #MayThe4thBeWithYou #BmoreVotes #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/uZlns1kBx9 — Baltimore City Elections (@Bmore_Elections) May 4, 2023

Anne Arundel County Public School's Meade Middle posted this cute poster.

Some MGA delegates also joined in.

May the 4th be with you. TBT to HJK 2020 bday where I ran a Jedi Academy.



Fun fact, Biden was declared the winner while I was in that Yoda mask. pic.twitter.com/FJIQg3cL7y — Marc Korman (@mkorman) May 4, 2023

It's not just people, some businesses are also getting into the Star Wars spirit!

Diablo Doughnuts has Tie Fighter doughnuts available today while supplies last.