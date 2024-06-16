Baltimore's fleets of the week

BALTIMORE — The flight of Fleet Week is going until Tuesday, and it has something for everyone in Baltimore City and County.

There are flyovers, festivals, live music, and even historic ships docked downtown.

“It has been amazing,” says Chris Rowsom, director for Living Classroom. “I’ve been around here for a long time, and this is like the Inner Harbor used to be. My guess is that we’ve had between 75 to 125,000 people down here, and that’s not including Fells Point and Martin State Airport. Fleet Week is really special. It’s an opportunity for us to thank the young men and women who are members of our armed services.”

Hundreds also got to see a staged water rescue at the harbor performed by Baltimore County police on Sunday. During the exercise, the rescuer secured someone in a hoist. A hand signal was given, and both individuals were pulled up into the helicopter.

The event wasn’t just all fun and games. There was some learning going on, too. Under a pavilion on site, representatives from various organizations, such as the Maryland State Department of Education, were handing out information sheets summarizing the benefits of the Maryland Corps/Service Year option.