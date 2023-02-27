The first family of Maryland welcomes the first dog

BALTIMORE — The first family of Maryland welcomed its newest member on Friday. They adopted the family's first dog, Tucker Balti Moore. Governor Wes Moore and his children, Mia and James, picked up their pup at the Maryland SPCA on Falls Road in Hampden.

Tucker is a mixed-breed and also hypoallergenic as the first lady, Dawn Moore, is allergic.

The children have been asking for a dog for about 3 years.

"We made a promise last November, win, lose, or draw that they were going to get a dog. So Tucker is a long time coming," say Governor Moore.

Tonight @DawnFlytheMoore, Mia, James, and I welcome a new member of our family: Tucker Balti Moore!



Thank you to @MDSPCA for helping us adopt our new energetic family member. We can’t wait to run through Government House and the streets of Annapolis with Tucker! pic.twitter.com/lnxUR85vl4 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) February 25, 2023

It was important to the Moores that they adopt the dog and that was why they chose the Maryland SPCA.

"I think it's also really important that that, you know, as we were going through this process, and the kids actually really pushed it as well as that they wanted to go through the process of learning and adopting a dog," says Governor Moore.

"I think from the very first time they got a chance to to see Tucker, they were pretty clear that this is the direction they wanted to go and, and everyone here has just been so wonderful about this process. It was easy. It was tailored to the family and and we could not be we could not be happier."

