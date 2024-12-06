The Festival of Trains is back in the station for the holidays

BALTMORE — Trains bring out childlike wonder in all of us and memories of Christmases past. You can capture some of that magic here, at the B&O Railroad’s Holiday Festival of Trains.

“Why I am a kid again now when I’m walking around in here,” Mike Miller, visitor, Fairfax, Virginia. “They got the tree. The locomotives. Beautiful setting. You know, it’s Christmas.”

At the Holiday Festival of Trains, you can see trains both big and small. Like the two-level model train display, maintained by volunteers. It captured Mike and his wife Debbie’s attention.

‘That’s the old trains that we had when we were little kids,” Miller says. “Watch the trains go around the tree and all those other things. Make them go forwards, backwards. So Christmas again.’

There are several fun activities for all ages during the holiday fest.

“Festival of Trains is an open house to the holidays,” says Kris Hoellen, executive director, B&O Railroad Museum. “Take pictures. Enjoy food and drink. Ride our trains. See model layouts. It’s for everybody.”

At Santa’s Winter Village, the children can have some reindeer fun doing holiday crafts and sending postcards to Santa.

And speaking of that jolly guy, he and Mrs. Claus are here too.

“We would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and let you know that we love you,” says ‘Santa.’

This is the second visit for two-month-old Amelia. She and her family are enjoying a holiday photo op.

The museum has sensory-friendly activities that her two-year-old brother, Theodore, can enjoy.

“The best part is this, being able to bring our special needs son and the baby,” says Ashton Thiess of Fallston. “And they’re so accommodating and great with their events for the kids. And they’re really wonderful with our child with cerebral palsy.”

The festival runs through Dec. 31.