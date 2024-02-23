The day of taking advantage of desperate concert goers could be over

MARYLAND — Merriweather Post Pavilion is on stage with Maryland’s freshly proposed law to end the reign of ticket scalpers. The day of taking advantage of desperate concertgoers could be over.

If passed, it will be illegal for tickets to be sold for more than they are worth. Mysterious convenience, online, and/or processing fees that ticket exchange apps like StubHub or Vivid Seats can tack onto the bill will be capped at 10% of face value.

Even better, resellers can’t sell tickets that they don’t actually have. Lastly, future audience members will be able to sell their tickets if a last-minute emergency prevents them from attending a show.