The Crazy Tuna Bar & Grill closing in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — The Crazy Tuna Bar & Grill announced Thursday they will be closing.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant's last day of operation will be Saturday, October 19.

The post did not specify a reason for closing but thanked the surrounding communities for their overwhelming support.

"[There] is never just one reason when these decisions are made but please know that Hopkins Creek, Middleborough, Essex, and all the surrounding community is just full of amazing residents and patrons. The relationships that have been formed at The Crazy Tuna are very special! We would be here for weeks mentioning everyone but you know who you are."

The post has garnered hundreds of comments and shares wishing everyone luck.