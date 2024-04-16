The complicated legacy of Francis Scott Key

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maybe you forgot. Maybe you didn't know. But Francis Scott Key was in the Class of 1796 at St. John's College.

His parents, who were well-off, sent Key to college.

The exact building where he took classes is being used today.

The desk he used in school still sits in the library.

Come Wednesday, leading scholars and authors will be on stage inside the Francis Scott Key auditorium.

They will discuss the complicated legacy of the man who wrote our national anthem.

The panel will be moderated by Chanel Compton Johnson, Executive Director of the Banneker Douglass Museum, Professor Mark Clague, who wrote "The Star Spangled Banner," O Say, Can You Hear?" Marc Leepson, author of the biography "What So Proudly We Hailed," and Professor William Thomas, author of "A Question of Freedom."

The panel is free and open to the public. It starts at 7:30 at 60 College Avenue in Annapolis.