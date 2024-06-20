The Coldstream Aquatic Center is getting a reboot

Watch Now
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jun 20, 2024

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has been making a big splash with its latest water project: revamping its pool areas across the city. Next in line for an upgrade is the Coldstream Aquatic Center.

Earlier in the week, Mayor Scott kicked off the pool season at Cherry Hill Splash Park, which received a nice facelift last spring.

The brand new Coldstream Aquatic Center in Northeast Baltimore is getting all and then some.

“This new center will have two bodies of water, a lap pool, and a zero-entry wading pool, a beach entrance, pool house, aquatics office, mechanical room, and something many of our pools unfortunately did not have that we will have now: restrooms,” says Mayor Scott.

The aquatic center is set to open next summer.

