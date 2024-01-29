'The Classic' rivalry lives on with Mercy beating Maryvale Prep 48-27

TOWSON, Md. — A long-standing rivalry dubbed one of Maryland's largest girls' basketball games, 'The Classic' lived on Saturday at Towson University's TU arena.

Saturday, Mercy High School and Maryvale Preparatory School went head-to-head on the court for the 60th year of the time-honored tradition, with Maryvale hoping to return stronger from last year's 77-40 loss to Mercy.

However, this year, it was Mercy on top, beating Maryvale 48-27, with the game standout coming from Mercy's own Milan Brown, who, by the end of the first quarter, had achieved over 1,000 career points.

"The Classic symbolizes girls' leadership and athletics and provides an extraordinary experience for our athletes," said Mary Beth Lennon, president of Mercy High School."

"We are thrilled to commemorate this tradition in partnership with Maryvale. It means so much that our players are following in the footsteps of athletes who, for 60 years, were proud to represent their schools and are part of an athletic legacy in Baltimore," Lennon continued.