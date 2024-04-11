The cicadas are coming... to Maryland?

BALTIMORE — Following the eclipse another rare event is coming, one that hasn't happened in 221 years.

For the first time since 1803, two cicada broods will emerge at the same time.

One brood is concentrated in the Midwest and the other spans across the south and Midwest. Billions of cicadas will appear next month and live for six weeks.

They won't be seen in Baltimore but they still will be in Maryland.

Watch:

The cicadas are coming!

To see them, you'll have to travel to southern Maryland, specifically, St. Mary's County.

Cicadas have a periodical life cycle. These insects spend most of their lives without being seen or heard by humans.

Some cicadas wait 13 years to become adults, while others wait 17 years. Once they become adults, they emerge from the ground and mate.

The sound you hear when they emerge is them mating.

It will be another 221 years before the two groups appear together again.