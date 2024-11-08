The changing face of Baltimore County government

TOWSON, Md. — Wanted. A top executive to fill out the final two years of Johnny Olszewski’s term, once he heads off to Congress… and no more.

“Well, the sentiment of the county council is to have the next county executive be a caretaker or an interim county executive and not seek elected office in 2026,” said Council Chairman Izzy Patoka, “The council doesn’t want to give an unfair advantage of incumbency to any particular individual.”

The council would eventually vote on the interim county executive after a public hearing in December, but what if the temporary top executive ultimately decides they may want to hold on to the job?

“It’s a stipulation, but to me, it’s a matter of integrity,” said Patoka, “If you commit to not running and then change your mind, that makes a statement about your integrity."

County voters also passed a charter amendment, which will expand the county council from seven members to nine.

60 percent of the voters supported adding the additional council members, but the district map that will be used to outline where they may come from is already drawing criticism.

Baltimore County government

“The idea that we would not follow the county charter, make up new rules and then put it on a referendum and nobody even see the map and then the map becomes law—-that’s very problematic for me,” said Councilman Julian Jones, Jr.

