The Carnival Pride is back in the Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Carnival Pride is resuming business in the Port of Baltimore. As a result of the Key Bridge collapse, the Carnival Cruise Line had to move operations from Baltimore to Norfolk, Va.

As of Sunday morning, the Pride landed back in Charm City for the first time since the Francis Scott Key tragedy. Its next voyage will be a 14-day trip to Greenland, then back to Baltimore. After that, Carnival says the ship “will then continue its previously planned sailings, currently scheduled into the spring of 2026.”

“We are extremely grateful to the officials and incredible first responders in Baltimore, who’ve shown great leadership and resolve in this difficult time, as well as our supportive partners in Norfolk, whose rapid response allowed us to continue to deliver our scheduled sailings for our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.