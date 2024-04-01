The Captain of the Port working to create an alternate channel at Key Bridge

BALTIMORE — The Captain of the Port is starting the process of creating a temporary alternate route on the northeast side of the area around the Francis Scott Key Bridge for essential ships.

This is the first step to reopening the main path.

Key Bridge Response Unified Command says, “The temporary channel will be marked with government-lighted aids to navigation and will have a controlling depth of 11 feet, a 264-foot horizontal clearance, and vertical clearance 96 feet.”

Currently, there’s a 2000-yard safety zone around the Key Bridge, which is there to protect crews working to clear the wreckage, ships, and surrounding environment.

No unauthorized ships or people may enter this area.

Anyone who encounters any debris from the collapse can call the Debris Reporting Hotline: +1 (410) 205-6625.

Resources are available for businesses and individuals impacted by the port closure: Benefit Line for Port of Baltimore Workers: +1 (667) 930-5989 Disaster Loan Assistance: https://lending.sba.gov [lnks.gd]