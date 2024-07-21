The business of giving: Smiles for the Homeless continues its work

GLYNDON, Md. — 11 year-old Jayden Friedman has made giving his business since he was seven years old.

“Smiles for the Homeless,” a non-profit his family started, has been giving out thousands of meals to people in need.

On Sunday, the Friedman family held a flea market at the Glyndon Volunteer Fire Department.

Over 60 vendors were in the building. Jayden stood at his own booth, selling lemonade.

Funds from the flea market will go to charities like the Ronald McDonald House and the Manna House.

”Some people don't have what I have, and I think they deserve to have a chance to have what I have,” said Jayden.