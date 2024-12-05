The BMW championship is coming back to Maryland

OWINGS MILLS. MD. — One of golf's most storied events returns to Baltimore for the first time since 2021.

The BMW championship is coming back to Caves Valley Sports Club in Owings Mills in August.

This PGA tour features the top 50 players in the Fedex Cup standings but its impact goes beyond an historic sporting event.

This championship will impact the future generation of golfers.

All proceeds from this tournament go toward the evans scholars foundation.

Last time the tournament came to baltimore in 2021 it raised over five and a half million dollars.

"The dollars were put right back into the community and allowing us to build a scholarship house at University of Maryland, build a relationship with University of Maryland and send kids from Baltimore from surrounding areas to college for free," says Vince Pellegrino, senior vice president of tournaments for the Western Golf Association.

Pellegrino says its an incredible charity that changes kids lives. And is goodfor fans to know attending this event is for a good cause.

Tournament tickets go on sale tomorrow.

For more information click here.