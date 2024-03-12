The Big 3 is coming to Baltimore

Since the Bullets left Baltimore in 1973, Charm City has been salivating for basketball.

The CIAA has swooped in on an annual basis to fill that void.

Ice Cube, rapper, film producer, and songwriter, looks to pull up as the sixth man.

The hip-hop legend is bringing the Big 3 to Baltimore on June 29th.

Comin' In Hot for Season 7 🔥 Live on @CBS & @X

Tickets on sale March 29th at https://t.co/CTqBKuzUsY pic.twitter.com/5u800EKUZx — BIG3 (@thebig3) March 12, 2024

The league boasts some household names like three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, Jordan Crawford, and Nick Young.

In addition to the 410, the 3-on-3 game will score in nine additional cities: Anaheim, Boston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Newark, Oakland, Portland, San Antonio, and Tampa.

This is the Big 3’s seventh season and seems to be here to stay.

“The BIG3 is coming in hotter than ever for season seven,” said BIG3 CEO and co-founder, Ice Cube. “4-point shots, no garbage minutes, and players actually playing defense—everyone knows you can only get that in the BIG3. We’re going to have hotter players and continue to bring the premier global FIREBALL3 to basketball fans across the country all summer long."