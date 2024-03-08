The Beans never spill in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — John O'Leary, who runs the Annapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade, made the greatest decision in selecting this year's Grand Marshal.

Our capital city is home to some iconic figures: John Paul Jones, the Father of our Navy, and Martin "Beans" Gardner, the Daddy of our Irish Coffee Shooter. For close to 30 years, Beans Gardner has gone to his office behind the bar at McGarvey's.

Only a four-year ride to Towson has led him outside his comfort zone of Annapolis. He grew up and still lives in Eastport. He went to school at nearby St. Mary's. He met his wife at Riordan’s. Remember that place?

He never wears an apron, only a neatly tied tie. He is the best counselor. He has heard confessions to guilty pleas, and his best advice is, "Think hard about what you're thinking of doing."

Next Sunday, Beans will march down the middle of Main Street in Annapolis. His smile will bounce off the brick buildings and into the hearts and souls of those who call Annapolis home.