The Baltimore Orioles are 'October Ready'

BALTIMORE — It doesn't matter how good or bad you've been, all you gotta do is make the playoffs.

Then, all bets are off.

That pretty much sums up the 2024 Orioles to a tee.

They secured a wild card spot Tuesday night after defeating the New York Yankees 5-3.

So the question now is, are you October ready?

That's the Orioles' playoff motto.

The team unveiled their first bits of postseason gear at their fan shop at Camden Yards Wednesday morning.

That includes 'October Ready' shirts, fitted hats, and postseason baseballs, with more items coming later in the week.

WMAR spoke with one fan who bought his gear online Tuesday night as soon as it came out.

He said it's important to get gear like this because you never know if you'll have a chance to get it again.

"For the past 15 years, for the most part, with the exception of a couple [of] teams from the mid-2010s, winning hasn't been a big thing right here. So, any time we can document that with something official, that's a great feeling," said Brian Moran.

The O's wild card series begins October 1.

They may have a spot secured, but these O's still have a lot to play for.

They take on the Yankees for the second game of their three-game series tonight, with a slim chance to take the AL East from New York.

The top wild card spot could also still be obtained.

All that has to happen is they have to beat the Yankees, and the Detroit Tigers have to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays.