The Baltimore County Corvette Club hosts annual Bea Gaddy Food 4 Hunger fundraiser

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Corvette Club held its 19th annual Bea Gaddy Food 4 Hunger fundraiser on Saturday.

More than 300 cars lined up at West Covington Park with live music and food trucks

Seventeen clubs were on site, including corvettes, motorcycles, and other cars.

All 17 clubs were there collecting canned goods, scarves, hats, and toiletries to benefit the Bea Gaddy Family Center.

"We need the community to be able to come out and support this great organization as they help feed Baltimore and beyond," said the president of Baltimore County Corvette Club, Jeff Scruggs.

Every year, the Bea Gaddy Family Center holds a Thanksgiving dinner for anyone in need.

This will be the 42nd Thanksgiving dinner, and this year, the event will be held at Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center in Cherry Hill.