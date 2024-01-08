The Art of Racing launches themed art competition ahead of Preakness 149

Calling all the artists!

The Art of Racing, a partnership between 1/ST, the Maryland Jockey Club and the Maryland Institute College or MICA, launched their third annual themed art competition on Monday.

Starting today, artists across 19 states can submit their pieces depicting different elements of thouroughbred horse racing reflected in the Preakness Stakes.

From March 12 to March 26, visitors to the Art of Racing website can cast their votes for the entries.

The top 10 vote-getters will move to the finalist category, the winning piece will be selected by a panel of judges of from the artistic, business, philanthropic and political communities.

“As we kick off the third-annual Art of Racing competition, we’re thrilled to invite artists nationwide to capture the Preakness Stakes through their unique perspectives,” said Audra Madison, Director of Marketing, Maryland Jockey Club. “Once again, we look forward to blending artistic achievement with the vibrant world of Thoroughbred horse racing.”

You can submit your artwork here, submissions will be accepted through March 11.