The Archdiocese of Baltimore hosts its annual Blue Mass in honor of first responders

BALTIMORE — They risk their lives to help us in emergencies. On Sunday, the Archdiocese of Baltimore hosted its annual Blue Mass in honor of first responders.

The name comes from the color of uniforms worn by many first responders.

The mass recognizes all law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and all public safety professionals - retired, active duty, and those who've died.

Retired sergeant for the Baltimore City Police Department, Michael Dunn, knows all too well what it means to put himself in the line of danger when, in 1979, he was shot three times while on duty.

"For me, it's an honor to remember those in uniform. Especially in 1979, when, while with Baltimore City, I was shot three times by a suspect. I survived," said Dunn. "So, it hits me a little different when I meet the families of the fallen. And since I survived, I have to honor those who did make the ultimate sacrifice."

Archbishop William Lori presided over the service.

The service was held at St. Joseph's Monastery Parish.