Archdiocese of Baltimore honors first responders with annual Blue Mass

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore celebrated its Blue Mass, a special prayer for first responders, Sunday morning.

The name comes from the color of the uniforms worn by many first responders.

The mass recognizes all law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and public safety professionals, both retired and on active duty.

It also recognizes the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"It's a wonderful service that these brave men and women do, so they certainly need our thanks and a time to honor them and support their families, and their families too, who surely worry about them," Father Mike Murphy said.

All were welcome, regardless of faith.

The Blue Mass is an annual event held at Saint Joseph's Monastery Parish.