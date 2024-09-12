The American Society of Association Executives chooses Baltimore to hold their 2033 convention

BALTIMORE — An association for associations.

Nearly 5,000 of the country's top decision-makers are now scheduled to meet in Baltimore for what's often called the Superbowl of conventions.

The American Society of Association Executives, or ASAE, selected Baltimore to host its 2033 meeting in August of that year.

The event will bring leaders from nearly 2,000 groups to the city.

And if 2033 sounds like a long way away, the ASAE says benefits of the meeting will come a lot sooner.

"We want to show up in Baltimore before 2033. We want to help you focus on workforce development. We want to open up opportunities for hospitality, for those in your community to see associations as a career path," said Michelle Mason, CEO of the ASAE.

The convention is also expected to bring $15 to $18 million into the city.