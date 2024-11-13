Thanksgiving is here early for 7000 people in Baltimore

Thanksgiving came early for 7000 people in Baltimore Tuesday night.

The 53 families foundation held its annual turkey dinner.

Families gathered at the Baltimore convention center for a free dinner and fun and to catch a glimpse of some Ravens players.

Former Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain is the founder of the foundation.

Mcclain says this event started with just 53 people.

“It's hope; it's familiarity; it's knowing that you can see the Terrence Westers of the world, the Lamar Jacksons, and everything that they've been through; they've been you at one point,” says McClain.

“So the goal is to continue to inspire, and with a little bit of inspiration, now we got opportunity.”

This marks the 15th year of the turkey dinner.