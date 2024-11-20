Thanksgiving dinner costs down 5%, new survey says

BALTIMORE — Thanksgiving is a little cheaper for Marylanders this year according to a new survey.

A Farm Bureau survey reveals the average cost of a traditional dinner for 10 people is $58.08, or about $5.80 per person.

This represents a 5% drop compared to Thanksgiving 2023.

However this still remains higher than the cost of dinner in 2019, pre-pandemic. The survey recorded its highest-ever cost in 2022, when a meal for 10 reached $64.06.

A 16-pound turkey now averages $25.67, or $1.68 per pound — a 6% decline from last year.

Individual prices from the survey:



14-ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $4.08 (up 8.2%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $3.40 (down 2.9%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $1.81 (up 4.7%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.73 (down 8.1%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $4.16 (up 8.4%)

Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.75 (down 5.1%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.15 (down 6.5%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.21 (down 14.3%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $2.93 (down 26.2%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): $.84 (down 6.4%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.35 (up 11.8%)

For more details from the survey, click here.