Thanks to BARK, your dog could get 50,000 in cash and help lead a company

BARK, the "dog-obsessed company" known for BarkBox and BARK Air, is putting a pause on the old way of doing things and looking for new paws to lead the way.

The new direction has been dubbed “Co-Owned by Dogs.” This is the company's way of taking its dog-first approach to the next level.

An actual dog will be hired to serve in an actual advisory role to the company's CEO and receive $50,000 in cash compensation (plus perks!).

So it will actually be letting its bark be heard at quarterly leadership meetings through a telepathic dog communicator.

The K-9-in-chief will also choose what dog charity will first get a $50,000 donation from BARK.

The Chardog will also lead a Dog Committee, a group of BarkBox and Super Chewer subscribers who will help mold everything from toy and treat development to the charitable causes BARK supports.

Is your dog ready for a new role? Applications are now open for Chairdogs.

