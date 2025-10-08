TGI FRIDAYS offering free food for TSA, Air Traffic Control during shutdown

BALTIMORE — We're in day eight of a federal government shutdown.

As result tens-of-thousands of essential federal workers are working without pay.

That includes TSA and air traffic control employees at airports around the nation.

On Thursday TGI Fridays will begin offering them complimentary meals.

All you need is a valid employee ID to be eligible for one free meal per day.

Here are the four featured food options.

Cheeseburger with fries

Chicken Fingers with fries

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Sandwich with fries

Chicken Caesar Salad

The special menu will be available all-day, everyday through October 23, or until the shutdown ends.

"TSA and air traffic control workers keep our country moving, and we wanted to do our part to support them. Whether they're grabbing a meal at one of our airport locations during a shift or sitting down at a neighborhood Fridays® after a long day, we want them to know we appreciate them and we're here for them," said Ray Blanchette, CEO of TGI Fridays.

