Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas man killed in vehicle crash in Howard County

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 11:52:12-04

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Columbia overnight.

Around 11:38 p.m., a 2023 Tesla Model 3 was traveling eastbound on Route 175 when it drove through the center of the intersection and struck a guard rail followed by a traffic pole.

Police say the driver and sole occupant, Bran Jesus Chaparro, 28, of Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 175 eastbound from Snowden River Pkwy to I-95 was closed for several hours due to traffic signal outages caused by the collision.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices