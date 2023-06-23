Texas man killed in vehicle crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Columbia overnight.

Around 11:38 p.m., a 2023 Tesla Model 3 was traveling eastbound on Route 175 when it drove through the center of the intersection and struck a guard rail followed by a traffic pole.

Police say the driver and sole occupant, Bran Jesus Chaparro, 28, of Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 175 eastbound from Snowden River Pkwy to I-95 was closed for several hours due to traffic signal outages caused by the collision.