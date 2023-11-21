Testing confirms case of bird flu in Caroline County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — State laboratory testing has detected a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza or the bird flu in Caroline County.

Investigation from the Maryland Department of Agriculture confirms that poultry from the affected farm tested positive.

The birds on the property are being depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease officials say.

Birds from the affected flocks will not enter the food system.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure.

This virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, along with some wild bird species such as ducks, geese, shorebirds, and raptors.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the risk of transmission between birds and the general public is low.

Here are some preventive practices:



Clean and disinfect transportation.

Remove loose feed. Don’t give wild birds, rodents, and insects a free lunch.

Keep visitors to a minimum.

Wash your hands before and after coming in contact with live poultry.

Provide disposable boot covers (preferred) and/or disinfectant footbaths for anyone having contact with your flock.

Change clothes before entering poultry areas and before exiting the property.

Clean and disinfect tools or equipment before moving them to a new poultry facility.

For more information on avian influenza, click here.