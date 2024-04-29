Temporary Key Bridge Channel Closes for Dali removal planning

BALTIMORE — The biggest temporary ship route from the Port of Baltimore is now closed.

The Unified Command closed the 35-foot-deep channel this morning.

It was shut down so the Army Corps of engineers could get ready to remove wreckage off

the Dali and ultimately remove the ship from the channel.

There's no date set for when that work will begin.

The temporary channel isn't set to reopen until May 10th.

The permanent channel, which would let all cargo ships in and out of the port, is still due to open at the end of May.