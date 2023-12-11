Teens robbed and assaulted by larger group of teens in Arundel Mills Mall

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, were robbed and assaulted by another group of teens, Saturday night in Arundel Mills Mall.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers were approached about a robbery that happened inside the mall.

Police say the two teens were walking through the mall when they were physically assaulted by a group of about eight to 10 teens.

During the assault, a gold chain and gold watch were taken from one of the victims.

The suspects then fled in different directions.

It's reported they were wearing white, orange or black hoodies, with some wearing face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.