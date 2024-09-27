Teens in stolen car crash into house in Brooklyn Park, police say

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Four teens stole a car in Brooklyn Park, then crashed it into a parked truck that was pushed into a house, injuring four people in the home, said officials.

Anne Arundel County police were initially called when the teens - two 14-year-old boys, a 13-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl - were seen tampering with a car, at about 2:50 a.m. on Kramme Avenue near Southerly Drive.

Police saw a 2020 black Hyundai sedan, with black tinted windows, driving away.

The car then crashed into a parked pick-up truck less than a mile away, on Church Street just west of Moore Street. The driver was one of the 14-year-old boys, according to police.

The truck was pushed through the front of the house, trapping the occupants in their upstairs bedrooms, said the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Fire crews "worked to stabilize the house and free the residents. The crews then worked with the towing company to remove the truck and finalize the structural stabilization of the house."

Four people in the house were injured and taken to hospitals; one of the teen suspects was also taken to a hospital.

Police said the teens were charged with juvenile citations and released to their guardians.

Stay with us for any new details in this case.