Teens charged in connection to carjacking, armed robbery in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrested two juveniles in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking.

On Friday, officers responded to a call in the 4600 block of Sinclair Lane.

Police discovered the victim, who stated he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of unidentified males.

Officers requested assistance and discovered the juveniles were attempting to flee the area in a vehicle traveling at a high speed.

During their attempt, they struck and damaged another vehicle.

They also struck a marked police vehicle in the 900 block of North Belnord Street.

Police apprehended the suspects, a 13- and 14-year-old after they attempted to flee on foot.

Officers also learned that the vehicle the juveniles used to flee was one they had taken in an armed carjacking.

They were transported to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.