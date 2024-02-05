Teens charged as adults for Sunday shooting of 16-year-old in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — Three people have been arrested, including two teenagers who face adult charges for shooting a 16-year-old in Rosedale Sunday.

It happened around 5:15pm in the 6000 block of Marquette Road.

That's where Baltimore County Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Monday it was announced three people were taken into custody.

Two are teens, ages 16 and 17, and the third was identified as Alexis Chavarria-Valencia, 19.

Police didn't say what led to the shooting or whether it was targeted.

All three suspects are being held without bail.