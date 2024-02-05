Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teens charged as adults for Sunday shooting of 16-year-old in Rosedale

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 13:54:08-05

ROSEDALE, Md. — Three people have been arrested, including two teenagers who face adult charges for shooting a 16-year-old in Rosedale Sunday.

It happened around 5:15pm in the 6000 block of Marquette Road.

That's where Baltimore County Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Monday it was announced three people were taken into custody.

Two are teens, ages 16 and 17, and the third was identified as Alexis Chavarria-Valencia, 19.

Police didn't say what led to the shooting or whether it was targeted.

All three suspects are being held without bail.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices