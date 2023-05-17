Teens charged after deputies find stolen Wicomico County School van totaled

SALISBURY, Md. — The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a series of school vehicle thefts last year.

Back on December 28 a Wicomico County Public School bus was stolen from a transportation facility on Jersey Road in Salisbury.

A day later two school transport vans were taken from the same location.

One van was found totaled along with the school bus in Hurlock. Deputies located the second van just down the road from where it was stolen.

Detectives determined three people were involved, two of them teenagers.

Both teens have since been identified and are expected to be charged as juveniles.

The third suspect remains on the run.

Anyone with information should call the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4898.

