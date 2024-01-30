Teenager suspected of being behind wheel of hit and run car that struck 4-year-old

BROOKLYN, Md. — A 4-year-old is fighting for their life after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50pm on Arden Road West in Brooklyn.

Anne Arundel County Police say the child ran out into the road when they were struck by an oncoming Volkswagen.

The driver allegedly kept going and never stopped.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the hit and run vehicle.

With that information, police later located the car which turned out to be driven by a 17-year-old from Baltimore.

So far no charges have been filed, while the investigation continues.

The child remains hospitalized at Johns Hopkins with life threatening injuries.