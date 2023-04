COLUMBIA, Md. — A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in central Columbia overnight.

It happened at about 1:55 a.m. April 6 on Hickory Ridge Road near College Square, said Howard County police.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and is currently stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.