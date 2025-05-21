Teen shooter accused of Howard County murder arrested in Kentucky

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police have arrested the suspected shooter in connection to a fatal shooting in Columbia.

17-year-old Jemik Parker was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky on an open warrant. The charges were filed in Howard County for homicide.

Parker remained at-large for four months.

This stems from an incident on January 14, when Lance Carrington, 17, was found dead in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.

Police say four teens set up the victim, arranging to meet for a drug deal when they planned to rob him of a handgun.

Parker is alleged to have shot Carrington before all five suspects fled.

Janae Baker, 18, Kendall Stagg, 18 and Charles Epperson Jr. 19, are already in custody and are charged with first-and second-degree murder.

In March, police arrested a fourth person, 20-year-old Jeremiah Robinson.

Parker's arrest marks the fifth arrest made in connection to this incident. He's been charged as an adult with first and second-degree murder.

He's being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond.

Maryland state law typically does not allow a juvenile suspect's identification to be released, even when charged as an adult, but an exception exists "for the sole purposes of facilitating apprehension of a child and ensuring public safety” when a criminal arrest warrant is issued.

Howard County Police identified Parker publicly because his whereabouts were unknown and he was considered a potential threat to the public.