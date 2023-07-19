16-year-old dies three weeks after being pulled out of Roosevelt Park Pool

BALTIMORE — The teen who was pulled out of Roosevelt Park Pool in early June has died, police say.

Just after 12:30pm on June 7, officers were called to the pool in reference to a water rescue.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said police located several young people who had somehow gotten into the pool when it was closed.

"This is something that could have been totally avoidable," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Worley also says a young man made his way to the deep end of the pool and did not come back up.

Medics arrived and immediately began performing CPR before taking the teen to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the teen died on June 29, he was 16-years-old.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.