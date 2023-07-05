Teen killed, six others hurt in shooting at a block party

SALISBURY, Md. — A teenage boy is dead and six other people were hurt in a shooting at a block party in Salisbury.

It happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to Chippewa Boulevard in the area of Kiowa Avenue for the reported shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he died. The other six people are being treated at Tidal Health and all are expected to survive.

The sheriff's office is investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 where you can share the information anonymously.

