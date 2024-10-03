Watch Now
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Sandy Spring

SANDY SPRING, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one person dead in Sandy Spring.

Investigators learned that just before 8:00 am on Wednesday, 17-year-old Sanaa Vil was driving a red 2005 Toyota Corolla northbound on Norwood Road near Ashton Forest Way.

The vehicle failed to navigate a turn, crashing into a wooden telephone pole.

Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and extricated Vil and two other 17-year-olds from the car.

Vil was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other passengers, a boy, and a girl, were taken to a local hospital for critical injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact police at (240) 773-6620.

