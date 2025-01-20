Teen killed, driver injured after vehicle rear-ends dump truck in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. — A deadly crash in Caroline County.

Troopers arrived at the scene on Route 313, north of Chipmans Lane in Federalsburg just before midnight on Sunday.

Investigators determined that a 2010 Ford Fusion rear-ended a dump truck while it was on the shoulder for snow removal and salt operations.

The passenger, 17-year-old Trevor Whiteley, died in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, Nathan D'Orlando, 19, was taken to Shock Trauma.

William Andrew, the driver of the dump truck, declined transport from the ambulance.

Investigators with the Maryland State Police's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are conducting a post-crash inspection of the dump truck.

Police are also investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

No official cause has been determined at this time.