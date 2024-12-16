Teen injured in shooting in Harford County, police say

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting where a teen was injured in Harford County Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of South Tollgate Road and Westover Lane for a call about multiple gunshots.

At about the same time, the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center by a friend.

Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

As the investigation unfolded, it was determined the shooting happened in the area of Longridge Court.

Detectives are looking for home surveillance videos following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 443-409-3576.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.